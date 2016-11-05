Residents of RSK Sibu temporarily relocated

SIBU: Residents of Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) at Mile 13, Ulu Oya Road, here are being relocated to facilitate rebuilding of the old folk’s home, which is expected to start soon.

Acting divisional welfare officer Sibu, Soon Kong Tiong said 15 of the residents had already been sent to ‘Pusat Desa Bina Diri’ in Kuching, while seven aged folks had been sent to RSK in Kuching.

He said the RSK here would be in operation until all the residents had been transferred out.

“Currently, there are still 50 people at RSK Sibu, of whom four are vagrants and the rest are aged folks.

“The rebuilding work is expected to start early next year,” Soon told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Soon disclosed that of the remaining 46 (aged folks), one would be temporarily housed at RSK (Kuching) and the remaining 45 to the Children’s Home in Sri Aman as a temporary measure.

RSK Sibu will be rebuilt at a cost of over RM20 million to provide a bigger, more comfortable and conducive living environment for elderly residents.

The project, funded by the state government is expected to be completed by 2018 or early 2019.

Once completed, the RSK Sibu will be able to accommodate about 100 residents.