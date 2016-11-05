Samalaju steel plant to get US$3 billion FDI from China

KUCHING: China will inject US$3 billion (RM13 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in a steel plant at Samalaju Industrial Park, Bintulu, under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

Two of the country’s largest firms, Hebei Xinwuan Steel Group and MCC Overseas Limited, signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement with the state government on Tuesday in Beijing, China during a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

MCC overseas vice-president Chen Changan, Hebei Xinwuan Steel Group president Wang Wenan and Deputy State Secretary Datu Ismawi Ismuni signed the agreement.

Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is leading the state delegation for the Malaysia-China Business Forum, which ends today (Nov 5).

Other members of the state entourage are Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, and Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment permanent secretary Datu Law Soon Eng.

Prior to the luncheon, there was a roundtable meeting with China’s captains of industry.

With the latest US$3 billion investment by the two Chinese firms along with the US$592 million by OM Materials, SCORE is set to be a major player in the global steel business.

The investment will also ease the reliance on ferro silicon supply from China, which currently produces 60 per cent of the world’s ferroalloys silicon needs.

The development of the steel industry will create 20,000 jobs for Sarawak, with 7,200 directly employed in the industry by 2030.