Sarawak Energy: Beware of damaged power facilities

Damaged low tension cable at Kampung Dayak, Canada Hill, Miri.

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy urges members of the public to be extremely cautious when coming across damaged power facilities caused by accidents or strong winds due to the end of year monsoon period.

Under no circumstances should anyone be in close proximity or come into contact with live cables from fallen poles, damaged street lighting columns or broken cables which could lead to serious injury or death.

As a safety precaution, people are advised to immediately call Sarawak Energy for assistance or report any incidents that may cause damage to the facilities or power interruptions, via its Customer Care Centre at 1300-883111.

Incidents can also be logged into Sarawak Energy’s ‘SEB Cares’ Mobile App, available for download at Apple’s App Store for iOS and Google’s Play Store for Android.

Sarawak Energy says its technical teams are on alert and on standby to be dispatched to areas affected for immediate repair works to minimise inconvenience to customers.

It also called on the public for patience, understanding and cooperation while its technical teams are mobilised to the areas affected, to ensure repair and restoration works are carried out in a safe manner for the safety of all parties involved.

 

