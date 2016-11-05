SATT College and Dormani donate RM15,000 to SMK St Teresa

KUCHING: SATT College and Dormani Group of Hotels contributed RM15,000 to help SMK St Teresa rebuild its school hall that was destroyed by fire recently.

In a press statement, SATT College director Zakiah Jasmin Dato’ Abdillah said the donation would help the school in their rebuilding effort.

“We are honoured to donate RM15,000 following the fire that destroyed almost the entire school hall. We also hope that more people, NGOs, and especially Alumni SMK St Teresa can help collect the fund for the rebuilding of the school hall,” said Zakiah, who is also a former SMK St Teresa student.

Zakiah handed over the donation to a representative from SMK St Teresa at Grand Dormani Rajah Court Hotel here, witnessed by SATT College chief executive officer Fabian Henry and representatives from Dormani Group of Hotels.