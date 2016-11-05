Latest News Sarawak 

School teacher arrested for possessing drugs

Cecilia Sman, reporters@theborneopost.com
Drugs in pill and powder form.

Drugs in pill and powder form.

LAWAS: A teacher of a secondary school here was among two individuals arrested for allegedly concealing drugs in their car after they were stopped at a roadblock in Merapok on Friday night.

Police detained the suspect, 33 and his friend, 36, at 11.59 pm when he was spotted driving in a suspicious manner.

Lawas District Police Chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police recovered one package containing a crystal-like substance believed to be syabu from the duo.

“We confiscated the drugs which weighed 27.7 grams and are valued at RM4,000.

“Both suspects also tested positive for amphetamines. Their case is being investigated under Section 39A (1) and Section 15(1)(a)  of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said told the press.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of