School teacher arrested for possessing drugs

LAWAS: A teacher of a secondary school here was among two individuals arrested for allegedly concealing drugs in their car after they were stopped at a roadblock in Merapok on Friday night.

Police detained the suspect, 33 and his friend, 36, at 11.59 pm when he was spotted driving in a suspicious manner.

Lawas District Police Chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police recovered one package containing a crystal-like substance believed to be syabu from the duo.

“We confiscated the drugs which weighed 27.7 grams and are valued at RM4,000.

“Both suspects also tested positive for amphetamines. Their case is being investigated under Section 39A (1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said told the press.