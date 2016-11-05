SEB’s new CEO Sharbini calls on State Secretary

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) group chief executive officer (CEO) Sharbini Suhaili paid a courtesy call on State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia on Wednesday.

SEB in a statement yesterday said the courtesy call was part of the new CEO’s introductory rounds since assuming the role on Nov 1.

The Sarawakian has extensive national and international experience in the oil and gas industry, holding high positions with petroleum giants Shell and Petronas.

Prior to SEB, Sharbini was Petronas group vice-president for Health, Safety, Security and Environment, reporting directly to the president.

He was picked to lead the government-owned power utility and energy development company after an extensive search for a Sarawakian with international credentials.

Sharbini began his career at Sarawak Shell Berhad in Miri, and spent more than five years in the Shell Head Office in The Hague, Netherlands as a process and project engineer working on oil and gas projects in Iran, Norway, Peru, the Philippines and the UK.

He was general manager of Shell Malaysia’s Sabah upstream operations and headed their non-operated joint ventures before joining Petronas in 2010 as vice-president (Production International).

Sharbini was later appointed vice-president (Upstream International), looking after Petronas’ upstream businesses which operate in more than 23 countries stretching from Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan in the Caspian and Iraq, Oman in the Middle East to Egypt, Sudan, Chad, Algeria and Mauritania in Africa, Ireland, Canada and Argentina in the Americas, working with more than 50 international partners around the world.