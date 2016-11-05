Seeping natural gas site near petrol station a cause of worry

MIRI: Natural gas is said to have been seeping out of the ground at a site about 300m from a petrol station in RPR 6 of Jalan Pujut-Lutong.

Fire and Rescue Department Zone 6 chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, when yesterday, confirmed having received the alert with regard to the incident, which was reported by members of the public around 5pm yesterday.

A team of firefighters was rushed to the site on board one fire engine.

“My men have been despatched to the scene, where they have detected the point of the leak. For now, the situation is under control,” he said.

The firefighters, added Law, had also conducted wider inspection on the area.

“They have erected a ‘No Smoking’ sign at the area, which has also been cordoned off,” he added.