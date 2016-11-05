Shortage of 1kg-pack cooking oil temporary, Limbang folk assured

LIMBANG: This division is facing a shortage of 1kg cooking oil at wholesale level, which causes difficulty for locals to obtain the product in some areas.

According to the divisional Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (MDTCC) chief Zakaria Awang, currently the available wholesale stock consists of 2kg and 5kg packets.

“We hope that there would be no panic buying as I assure you that the shortage is temporary – the local supply is expected to resume to normal by next week with the arrival of new stocks of cooking oil shipped from Kuching.

“Currently, we have 13,068 tonnes of cooking oil in stock, comprising 309 boxes of 2kg packets and 468 boxes of 5kg packets, Reizer and Twin Leave labels,” he told reporters yesterday after having conducted an inspection on Syarikat Eastern Alliance Trading – the key wholesaler of cooking oil here.

He was accompanied by his deputy Dorcas Sidi and MDTCC Limbang enforcement chief Wendy Dasu.

A total of 11 enforcement personnel have been involved in operations to ensure that the cooking oil situation in this division would be in check, following the nationwide withdrawal of subsidy for cooking oil – except for the 1kg packet – as of Nov 1 this year.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin recently announced the restructuring scheme for cooking oil, where the price for the 1kg packet remains at RM2.50 while those in bottles are sold at market prices effective Nov 1.

Hamzah said the restructuring was done following price hike for palm oil from RM2,300 per tonne since January last year to almost RM3,000 per tonne in September – causing the government to bear high subsidy for the commodity.

Without the restructuring, the minister said, the government had to pay an additional RM100 million per month for the subsidy, for November and December.

Meanwhile, Zakaria reminded local traders against hoarding or increasing the prices of the cooking oil and other goods recklessly, which would burden consumers greatly.

He warned that the ministry would not hesitate to take legal actions against errant traders.