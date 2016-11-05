SMK Batu Lintang seeks to achieve sporting excellence

KUCHING: SMK Batu Lintang (SMKBL) aims to produce more students who excel in sports from now on.

This was announced by its principal Saftuyah Adenan during the school’s convocation and excellence award presentation ceremony held at the school’s Seri Lintang Hall yesterday.

A total of 360 SMKBL students received awards during the ceremony.

Saftuyah said although the school was known for producing students who excel in academics, it was high time it gave more attention to sports seeing that it had produced international athletes, especially swimmers, representing the country in the past.

This was despite a lack of sports facilities.

Welson Sim who recently represented the country during the previous Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is a former SMKBL student.

“Just imagine if we had the facilities. I am sure we can contribute more to the development of sports not only in the state, but the country,” she added.

Lack of facilities has hampered SMKBL’s ambitions in sports.

Being located in the heart of Kuching city centre, SMKBL has limited space to accommodate sports; the school is among secondary schools in the city without a football field.

Saftuyah thus hoped the state government could help the school build their sports facilities.

“Among the facilities we hope to build here at SMKBL is a roofed court estimated to cost around RM250,000. It can be used for practices or for other student activities,” she said.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah who was officiating at the ceremony said she would do her best for the school by relaying its needs to the state government, more specifically the chief minister.

She pledged RM10,000 to the school board for SMKBL’s activities.

The ceremony was also attended by Kuching Deputy District Education Officer Chen Fei Ming.