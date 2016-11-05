SMK Marudi’s top students receive RM1,500 each

MARUDI: SMK Marudi’s best students for the boys’ and girls’ sections each received RM1,500 during the school’s ‘Q Day’ awards yesterday.

Moh Ling Siang and Chong Sin Yee also jointly received the Datu Dr Penguang Challenge Trophy.

The Penan Best Student award went to Justin Jok Asa, while Ahmad Syahril Jahar topped in co-curricular activities, and Juan Sing Ru received the best personality award.

Abang Median Said received the best teacher award, while the best support staff award went to Osman Hamid.

In his speech, Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who is an alumnus, called on students to continue to pursue excellence in their studies in order to succeed in life.

“Make sure you excel in whatever you take. Study hard and seriously on what you have targeted. One day you will excel,” he said.

“Form 5 and 6 are the beginning of your journey to reach university level. So make full use of our opportunities,” he said.

He pointed out that SMK Marudi has changed drastically compared to his time there in the late 60s to early 70s.

The Marudi assemblyman pledged to look into the school’s request to build a new hostel for girls costing some RM300,000, as the current building is old and in poor condition.

He thanked principal Wong Hin Chai, who has served at the school for 25 years, including 10 years as principal.