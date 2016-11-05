SMK St Elizabeth team triumphs in accounting quiz

Shim (second left), Siew (second right), and school principal Clement Chieng (right) pose for a group photo with the winning team. (From third left) Shim, Ting, Siew, school principal Clement Chieng and others take a group photo together.

SIBU: SMK St Elizabeth was crowned overall champion in the team category of the MIA-Sunway TES Accounting Quiz this year and collected RM1,000 in cash for the win.

The winning team comprised Cynthia Ling Zhen Yee, Ling Yii Fei and Aserah Jawi.

The three bagged RM700 each. They were also given scholarships amounting to RM50,000 plus a trophy and a certificate.

The school also did well in the individual category with its student Ting Ying Ying placing second and taking home RM400, a scholarship worth RM13,000, a trophy and a certificate.

The school was awarded RM300 for her win.

Malaysian Institute of Accountants Sarawak Regional Office head Eleanor Shim presented the certificates to the winners at the school Thursday.

According to Sunway TES director Siew Wai San, this was the fourth year the competition was held, which saw about 3,000 students participating.

Of this figure, 42 students were from SMK St Elizabeth.