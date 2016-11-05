Sarawak 

SSMS emerges runner-up at International Talent Theatre Festival in Spain

Salahuddin (standing third, left) and his wife Norkiah (standing fourth left) with Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak theatre team upon its arrival in KIA on Thursday night.

KUCHING: Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak (SSMS) theatre team returned home to a hero’s welcome after the school team won second place at the 2016 International Talent Theatre Festival in Spain.

Led by Ricky Kimwah and Mohd Azam Rezali, the Sarawakian team were runner-up to a team from host, Spain.

Seven students made the trip to participate in the festival which was held in Barcelona, Spain from Oct 28 to Nov 2 this year.

A total of 40 countries took part in the festival.

The arrival of the Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak theatre team at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Thursday was greeted by former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Datuk Patinggi Muhammad Salahuddin and his wife Toh Puan Norkiah.

Norkiah is patron of Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak PIBG.

 

 

