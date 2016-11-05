Storm victims of Desa Senadin receive assistance

MIRI: Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety and Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin has instructed SUPP Senadin service team to assist victims of a storm in Desa Senadin which occurred earlier this week.

House owner and single mother AnjaLambat was in dire straits after the roof of her house at Desa Senadin was ripped off by strong winds during a storm.

She has three children and is the sole bread winner for her family. Her husband passed away a few years ago and the family is living on a shoestring budget. Anja had approached SUPP Senadin service centre for assistance.

Lee who is currently on an official trip to China promptly instructed his service team to carry out repair work on the roof of the house.

Works began yesterday afternoon and is expected to be completed within two days.