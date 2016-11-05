Student council reaches out to community

SIBU: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) Student Council is reaching out to the outside community through the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sibu United Chinese Association (UCA) Youth Wing yesterday.

The MoU was signed between UCTS student council president Nur Zaihanirah Zaini and UCA Youth Wing president Law Siew Kwong. It was witnessed by head of Student Development and Services Department Clement Langet Sabang and UCA Youth Wing secretary Lau Ung Kee.

The memorandum serves to create social cooperation between the two affiliations, especially in conducting activities.

The exchange of ideas and collaboration will create varieties of opportunities for youth engagement with the society.

According to Nur Zaihanirah, the student council wanted to empower university life and the MoU would open doors for more student involvement to create awareness on balancing curriculum and co-curriculum in their learning journey.

“We (students) are capable both in leadership and in studies. All this while, we have been conducting activities at the university level, this is the first time we are reaching out,” she said.

She said apart from conducting activities such as Halloween party, leadership training and other activities, the student council also fought for the rights of the students.

For example, the student council has fought for more frequent buses to UCTS and the hostel.

“As members of the student council, we want to come out from UCTS as assets of the state that is packed with different kind of skills especially leadership skills,” she said.