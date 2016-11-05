The benefits of volunteerism

Charity benefits the giver more than the receiver.

“WOW! I feel so good!” said a first-time volunteer at the end of a long night of fundraising during the SSPCA’s Hawaiian Night organised by Wayang on Oct 21. That night we raised much-needed funds for our animal shelter, which is home and hospice to close to 300 animals. Handmade leis and raffia skirts were sold, whilst Kenneth Wong’s skills as an auctioneer were put to good use to sell off donated items from handbags to bottles of wine.

It was not just the first-time volunteer who felt good that night, but all those friends who had worked for days, cutting and splicing raffia for the backdrop, cutting up plastic bags to creatively make the flowers for the 50 leis to sell, working well into the wee hours of the morning.

A sense of camaraderie hung over the work area, as we all knew we would be helping to buy new cages for the shelter, as well as helping to pay for vaccines that would help the young puppies and kittens gain immunity from fatal and neurologically damaging diseases.

Those who bid for the auctioned items did so willingly and with smiles on their faces, and were happy to receive their goods when the bidding was done.

Ten days later on Oct 30, over 700 participants and 120 volunteers, came together at 5am at the Borneo Convention Center Kuching for the running of the fourth Animazing Race and Wiggle Waggle Walk, which included families and pets. Cheab Cheab and friend, the two ducks in their own trolley, stole the show and got the most smiles of course.

This was another event that took months of preparation. Our event organisers spent hours with us, meeting sponsors, running around getting permits from the relevant authorities, organising all the volunteers. But during prize-giving as I thanked one of the winners for participating in the race, she replied, “Thank you for your event, and for allowing us be a part of it.” Another giver who felt good. We felt good, the volunteers and the event organisers all felt good. Extremely tired, with aching feet, but good.

SSPCA’s final year-end fundraising event is our Christmas Charity Bazaar, which will be held on Nov 27 at the Association of Churches’ building at Jalan Stampin. That will be another day of happy faces as everyone comes together, listening to the Christmas carollers as they ply their wares to the generous souls that bought bazaar coupons. This year we hope to create a more carnival atmosphere with games such ‘Pin the Red Nose on Rudolph’ and the ‘Ham Chin Peng eating contest’. There will be a mechanical horse ride as well as a popcorn machine emitting smells of warm caramel.

Of course it isn’t always so rosy doing charity. Another friend, who for the first time decided she would go around a social event and ask for donations, came back almost in tears after a number of people whom she considered friends outright refused to give a single sen. One has to be pretty thick-skinned to do charity, to ask for funds or any kind of assistance, especially for the animals who are usually right at the bottom of anyone’s CSR list, if not right off the page.

But when people do step up to help, more often than not, and without them expecting it, they feel as if they have achieved something. They feel as if they have helped to make the world just a little bit better today. They definitely benefitted from giving.

SSPCA’s Christmas Charity Bazaar is still looking for organisations to register to set up a stall. Email sarawakspca@gmail.com or message us on Facebook.