Thinking of becoming an entrepreneur after you graduate?

FOR most fresh graduates, searching for a job would be one of the most important steps to take as they embark on their journey to build a career, which would hopefully be in a field of their choice.

However, some of you may prefer to take a different direction and opt for the path of entrepreneurship instead and venture into starting your own business right after university or college.

According to targetjobs.co.uk an increasing number of students in the United Kingdom are setting up their own businesses after leaving university.

Its advice to budding entrepreneurs is that even if you’re wary about starting your own business right away, the idea is actually worth considering, mainly because companies value entrepreneurial skills and flair in their recruits.

You should also try to hone your entrepreneurship skills while at university, especially through your university’s entrepreneurship club, where you can try out business ideas and see how far you can develop them, or you could even join others to start a company while you’re still in university.

To be a successful entrepreneur, targetjobs.co.uk stressed that you must be able to come up with original ideas and see them through, and you should also possess the strength and resolve to start a project and complete it.

Apart from that, you must be stubborn and resilient enough to cope with setbacks and handle stress; willing to take calculated risks; and be a problem-solver who can spot the opportunity in a challenge.

A word of caution though, according to targetjobs.co.uk you should reconsider the career option of becoming an entrepreneur right out of college if the following describes you:

You find it hard to come up with original ideas – Creativity and innovativeness are crucial for business success, so train yourself to become more creative and innovative otherwise you may have to focus your talents and energy on other ventures apart from becoming an entrepreneur.

You want to avoid financial uncertainty – The rewards for an entrepreneur will always be potentially better than for those working for a salary, but then again the risks are also much higher so make sure you’re ready for all the highs and lows that you’ll encounter in business.

You don’t look forward to pitching your ideas and marketing your product – For entrepreneurs, passion for your idea is crucial, and part of the process will require you to share your ideas and passion to as large a group as possible.

You hate the idea of work-related ambitions spilling over into your spare time – As an entrepreneur, your business success will demand the bulk of your time so be prepared for the sacrifice you may have to make, or you may be forced to sacrifice this as a career option.

You are attracted to the quiet, regular and predictable life – There’s absolutely no harm in wanting this but just be clear that the path of entrepreneurship might not be the one for you.

