Those who abuse women, children are ‘failures’ – Adenan

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem has reached out to victims of abuse in the state by setting up a special fund to fight for the legal rights of women.

Adenan also admonished those who would abuse women and children, calling them “failures”.

“The abuse of women and children by men, who are failures themselves, is increasing. Maybe before we did not hear much because people were embarrassed to tell,” he said during the state-level Women’s Day 2016 celebration today.

The chief minister also said that he was looking forward to United States Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winning the election on Nov 8, effectively becoming the first woman president of the United States.

He called on women to organise themselves and be united in championing their rights, quoting a phrase used by Clinton, saying that “women’s rights are human rights”.

Adenan also pointed out that the number of abuse cases involving women and children was on the rise, and noted there were examples where women who married foreigners had no means to deal with divorce cases overseas.

“So to solve these problems, I am allocating RM2 million for the defence fund for women to go to lawyers to fight their cases in court.

“We will start with RM2 million, and if more is needed, we can add later so that there will be justice for women and children,” he explained.