UCSI University students volunteer at Sopma XIX

KUCHING: UCSI University students recently played host to the 19th Malaysia Deaf Games (Sopma) contingents.

A press release yesterday said prior to the event, 137 volunteers from the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management as well as Centre for Pre-U Studies underwent training organised by the Sopma XIX secretariat.

To enhance their communication with athletes, the volunteers were taught sign language conducted by the Sarawak Deaf Sports Association.

They were assigned a variety of general duties to complement the technical volunteers throughout the eight-day sporting meet.

Head of the volunteers Christian Louis said UCSI University was privileged to be the sole educational institution providing volunteers for Sopma XIX.

“This enabled UCSI University students the rare opportunity to be involved in a national event. Even more than that, this experience taught us that the deaf are no different from ‘normal’ people thus they should be given equal opportunities to shine,” said Christian.

“The volunteers did a very good job. The team leaders were very good, responsible, very capable and very helpful,” said Sopma XIX secretariat John Koh.

He said volunteers went above and beyond what was expected of them throughout the event.

“Many of them amazed me as some of the volunteers went out of their way to help the participating athletes find transport to the airport at the completion of the games,” he added.