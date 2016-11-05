Unimas, Pustaka Negeri ink MoU on knowledge-sharing

KUCHING: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has entered into an agreement with Pustaka Negeri Sarawak on enhancing their collaboration in the areas of knowledge-sharing and dissemination via information and communications technology (ICT) in Sarawak and Malaysia.

According to Unimas vice-chancellor Dato Dr Kadim Suaidi, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is set to ensure that the university would stay in touch with the needs of the stakeholders, particularly the community, with regard to co-curriculum, and also to utilise their research expertise towards problem- solving.

Adding on, he highlighted the importance of ICT in the development of the nation and its economy.

“The collaboration between Unimas and external parties has been going on for many years through formal and informal arrangements.

“Moreover, our daily lives are also dependent on the utilisation of ICT whether at home or at work. Thus, there is a great potential with regard to ICT products and services market globally. These are in line with the Malaysian government’s initiative to put greater emphasis on knowledge (based) economy,” said Dr Kadim, whose text of speech was read by Unimas vice-chancellor (research and innovation) Dr Kopli Bujang prior to the signing of the MoU at Pustaka Negeri here yesterday.

Dr Kadim also pointed out that the usage of ICT had affected greatly the functions of libraries around the world, including that at Unimas, adding that these roles went beyond being just a physical building that housed books and documents.

“The roles of libraries also include dissemination of digital resources and (provision of) virtual learning environment.

“Thus, this collaboration will provide a platform for both parties to work together on utilising ICT across various aspects of library operations and its objectives.”

On another note, Dr Kadim said with regard to Sarawak being the largest state in Malaysia, there were still many areas categorised as ‘rural’ that lacked access to basic utilities, including information whether in printed or digital format.

Unimas, he added, had been actively involved in bridging the digital divide between the rural and urban areas through several initiatives such as the ‘eBario’, ‘eLamai’ and ‘eBa Kalalan’ projects under the purview of the Institute of Social Innovation and Technological Innovation.

“Although network and Internet connectivity are provided in these centres, sometimes the access to digital content is limited due to the drop in connection speed or disconnected service,” he disclosed.

The MoU ceremony yesterday involved the exchange of documents between signatories Dr Kopli and Pustaka Negeri chief executive officer Rashidah Bolhassan, witnessed by board member of the state library Datuk Alfred Yap.

In his brief remarks, Yap said both institutions were well known for their respective expertise.

“Unimas is an established university with expertise in research, consultancy and academia, while Pustaka Negeri has been actively developing its people, products and services as a public library and also as the state’s depository centre,” he said.