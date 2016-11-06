‘Anti-corruption education crucial to instill good values among youths’

KUCHING: Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is facing complex challenges in its efforts to increase public confidence in the Commission.

Its Sarawak director Datuk Badrul Shah Norman said the main obstacle was to get public cooperation vital in the fight against corruption.

“The efforts to ensure our country is free and safe from corruption are not easy. More so when those involved are getting younger since the past three years,” he said in his address at the closing of MACC-Azam Anti-Corruption seminar for youths at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) Batu Lintang Campus yesterday.

“Fifty-five per cent of those arrested are below 40 years old,” he said.

The seminar themed ‘Together We Fight for Zero Corruption’ was organised with MACC Sarawak Community Education Unit and Azam Sarawak.

Badrul said anti-corruption education was extremely crucial to instill good values among the younger generation to nurture a society free from corruption.

“All parties must come together to shoulder this responsibility and take preventive steps to help MACC achieve its vision and mission,” he said.

Corruption, he added, was a disease that could spread like cancer and erode the progress of a society.

“Thus, MACC is committed in its efforts to increase public confidence and correct the perception of Malaysians on the fight against corruption based on the principles of freedom, professionalism and sincerity,” he added.

The youths, he added, should be given serious attention in all aspects, not only academically but also their wellbeing, as they were important assets to continue shaping and steering the country towards its intended direction.

“For this reason, MACC takes proactive measures to instill strong moral values among our youths in line with Vision 2020 to produce a community of people with good morals and ethics,” he said.

Badrul encouraged youths to balance their time so they could focus on their study and youth-related activities and organisations that would provide them the experience and exposure to develop self-management, responsibility and self-discipline.

“Involvement in certain activities can be an eye-opener that will help build and enhance critical thinking and leadership skills to benefit youths when they enter the employment market,” he said.

Through the seminar, Badrul hoped to increase awareness and appreciation for integrity among the youths.

“I also hope that Azam Sarawak will take proactive steps to ensure that the foundation of anti-corruption can be strengthened and achieved. We also hope to see more collaborations in efforts to fight corruption in the near future,” he added.

Azam general manager Rosalind Yang Misieng and MACC Sarawak PenMas Unit chief Zulhairy Zaidel were at the function.