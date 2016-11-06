Book honours women in education

KUCHING: A book entitled ‘Sarawak Women in Education: Shaping the Mind, Body and Spirit’ was launched in conjunction with the state-level Women’s Day 2016 celebration yesterday.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said the book was meant to honour 42 eminent individuals who have contributed immensely to the field of education, particularly in Sarawak.

“This book is not intended to glorify a defined group of women but to fill the information gap on the many years of women’s contribution and participation in the education sector.

“This venture means there are many women educators who have contributed to the moulding of young minds, and that one book cannot exhaustively represent all of them,” she said, before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem declared open the celebration at the Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya here.

Fatimah said the book was the seventh of its kind published since the state-level Women’s Day do in 2010.

“The Sarawak Women and Family Council has published six other books with titles that reflect the contribution and involvement of Sarawak women in various sectors.”

The books were Sarawak Women – Treading the Path of Post-Independent Years; Sarawak Women in Politics; Sarawak Women in Business; Sarawak Women in Volunteerism – Caring Hearts Touching Lives; Sarawak Women in Politics – The Pioneers; and Sarawak Women in the Arts.

Of the total 41,907 teachers with the state Education Department, 63 per cent or 26,329 are women.

Nearly all of the 5,233 teachers at pre-school level are women.

“Women teachers who form the majority of the education workforce in Sarawak are indeed very important and influential ‘architect, developers and builders of our future human resource’.

“Their significant presence must be recognised, their sheer number must be acknowledged, and their continuous professional development and growth needs must be enhanced and supported.”

She said women teachers, as our assets, must be positioned strategically in the state’s ‘educational catch-up plan’ so Sarawak would no longer linger in the bottom half of the national education performance league table.

Teachers in Sarawak must strive to be better than the rest, if not on par with their counterparts, she said.

“All our teachers, men and women, must continue to play their roles effectively and efficiently, and the state government must continue to provide support and facilitate in whatever ways possible.”

She thanked Adenan for the RM5,000 grant to each of the 40 districts involved in the state-level Women’s Day celebration.

Among those present were Adenan’s wife Datuk Amar Puan Sri Jamilah Anu and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.