Championing women’s rights

State to set up special fund with an initial allocation of RM2 mln for legal defence of abused women



KUCHING: The state will set up a special fund to fight for the legal rights of women in abusive relationships.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem announced it would be allocated an initial sum of RM2 million.

He pointed out that the number of abuse cases involving women and children was on the rise.

“The abuse of women and children by men, who are failures themselves, is increasing. Maybe before we did not hear much because people were embarrassed to tell,” he said during the state-level Women’s Day 2016 celebration yesterday.

He noted there were cases where women who married foreigners had no means to deal with divorce cases overseas.

“To solve these problems, I am allocating RM2 million for the defence fund for women to go to lawyers to fight their cases in court,” he explained.

“If more is needed, we can add later so that there will be justice for women and children.”

He called on women to organise themselves and be united in championing their rights, quoting a phrase used by feminist movement and Democratic party nominee for President of the United States, Hillary Clinton, that “women’s rights are human rights”.

Adenan also said he looked forward to Clinton winning the election and being sworn in as the next US president.

He stressed that his administration was committed to addressing the mistreatment of women in the state.

“This is why I am having the special fund,” he said, adding that some women might still be ignorant of their rights, but with the fund, he believed they would “know where to go to”.

Under the Federal Constitution, Adenan said no one should discriminate on the grounds of community, religion or gender, adding, “My emphasis is on the word ‘gender’.”

During the celebration themed ‘Sarawak Women in Education: Shaping the Mind, Body and Spirit’, Adenan also launched a book by the same name, which features 42 women educators.

He presented the Datuk Patinggi Laila Taib Award to Datuk Ursula Goh Dumpangol, who received RM5,000; while the winners of the Chief Minister’s Award (Women Entrepreneur) and Chief Minister’s Award (Women Leadership) were Dayang Azizah Abang Zaidan and Serina Sauni respectively, who each received RM3,000.

The Association of Registered Childcare Providers Sarawak won the Outstanding Women’s Organisation Award of RM10,000, while the Sarawak Women in Education special award went to Associate Prof Dr Madeline Berma, who received RM3,000.

Among those present were Adenan’s wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Jamilah Anu; Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah; and Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.