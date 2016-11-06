‘Charter flights a bridge for us’

TAIPEI: The charter flight initiative between Taiwan and Sarawak will hopefully open up more opportunities for tourists and businessmen to be connected, thus giving them mutual benefits, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at an appreciation dinner for Taiwanese partners at a hotel here Friday night, he said the charter flight would be a bridge to facilitate more business, tourist arrivals and bonding among the people who have been separated for a long period of time.

“The people of Taiwan and Borneo share an ancient ancestry but the large scale Austronesian expansion that began around 5000–2500 BC when they migrated from Taiwan and headed southeast to the Philippines and the islands off the Celebes Sea, Borneo and Indonesia has separated us,” he added.

“It is time now to rekindle this ancestral lineage and I am pleased that our direction in the charter flight initiative is in the right direction to bring back and foster better relationship between Taiwanese and Sarawakians.” he said.

Expressing the hope for better connectivity between Taiwan and Sarawak, he assured that Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) would continue its strategic direction and focus on building accessibility to facilitate the flow of tourists, visitors and the business community.

“I am pleased with this direction and I hope that the charter initiative will continue to move a step further and be upgraded into schedule charter and eventually schedule flight in the near future

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage our partners in Taiwan to explore these potentials to mutually benefit from the initiatives.”

Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, thanked the office of the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre under the leadership of Datuk Adeline Leong, who was also present and Tourism Malaysia office in Taipei for their continued support in assisting STB promote Sarawak in Taiwan.

He said his ministry and STB were committed to expand its tourism promotion in the region and particularly in Taiwan, and hoped the local industry partners would be able to share the enthusiasm and profit from the business ventures.

Abang Johari later presented mementos to the partners including Mark Chen the general manager of See Mark Travel Services, and Hsiao Kuo Kang the managing director of China Dragon Travel Services.

Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, STB chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and acting CEO of Sarawak Tourism Board, Mary Wan Mering were also present at the dinner.

The minister and his entourage left Taiwan for home later yesterday afternoon after a four-day official visit.