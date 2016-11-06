Cheering up the less fortunate through BB Love Box

KUCHING: Giving which comes from the heart will cheer up the recipient more than the gift itself, said Kuching South City Mayor Datuk James Chan, and he is very happy that Kuching is not lacking people with big hearts.

“It is the act of giving, bringing joy to the recipient from their hearts which makes it worth everything. Sarawak not only has fantastic Governor, Chief Minister and ministers, but also ordinary folks who are doing their part in helping the needy.”

“This in turn will make Kuching the best city as we seldom hear people who are in need and not getting any help. We will help everybody, regardless of their race,” Chan assured.

He said this at the launching of 2016 BB Love Box at Vivacity Megamall here yesterday.

BB Love Box is a community project organised by 2nd Kuching Company Boys Brigade and Trinity Methodist Church designed to collect and distribute gifts to the less fortunate during the Christmas season, regardless of their race or background, with a target of 5,000 gifts this year.

“I’m sure that since this is the fifth year this event is held, a lot of people will support. Get your friends involved because it is a good deed. As this event brings love and happiness to the people, you have the full support of the mayor,” Chan assured.

Earlier, 2nd Kuching Company Boys’ Brigade Captain Sim Tze Sian said that the donation would go to the needy in Kuching, Sri Aman, Betong, Saratok, Lawas, Tebedu, Old Folks’ Home, Children’s Home, Dialysis Centre and other welfare organisations. He disclosed that last year, they collected 4,500 gifts through the BB Love Box programme and hence the target of 5,000 gifts this year.

“By setting the goal to collect 5,000 gifts, we are not trying to say that there are more needy people in Kuching this year. Instead, it is a sign that through your love, BB Love Box can now reach more people who are in need, even outside Kuching. BB Love Box does not only reach out to the poor but also to create awareness to the public to care and love the poor,” said Sim.

He added that as of Friday, 900 wish cards have been picked up and urged everyone to visit the booths at Vivacity Megamall, Crown Square and Kuching Sentral and be part of this meaningful project.

At the event, four new mascots were also launched, Lieutenant, Officer, Private and Junior.

This year, the 2nd Kuching Company also produced eco bags for packing the gifts. For those who want to take one home, these will be available for a minimum donation of RM10.

Sim said that the items they were looking for are rice (10kg), Milo (2kg), towels, and school bags. In addition, 2nd Kuching Company, The Boys Brigade and Trinity Methodist Church will be celebrating Christmas in various villages or with organisations this year.

This year’s event is also a collaboration with Kuching-based radio station TEA Fm.

Coramax Mall Sdn Bhd marketing manager Morgan Chai, Methodist Kuching West District Superintendent Reverend Dr Lau Hui Ming, Trinity Methodist Church Lay leader Dr Simon Wong, Trinity Methodist Church LCEC chairman James Law, The Boys’ Brigade 2nd Kuching Company chaplain Rev Poh Chin Sing and TeaFM programme manager Lenny Chew were present.