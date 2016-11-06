Chief Secretary to Govt lauds Malaysia’s role in UN Security Council

NEW YORK: The Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia, who is in New York recently, lauded Malaysia’s two-year non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council until Dec 31, 2016.

Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, the chief secretary, arrived in New York from Sweden where he attended a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to discuss, among other things, the question of measuring productivity among civil servants.

Ali was ‘extremely proud’ of Malaysia’s ‘successful two-year long work’ within the UNSC where it could highlight its positions on important issues such as Palestine, children used as soldiers in conflicts, etc.

“Malaysia’s work at the Security Council is a big success story and I would single out our ambassador, Datuk Ramlan Ibrahim for making this impact along with his staff … under Ambassador Ramlan’s leadership, Malaysia’s permanent mission has ably achieved those goals and flown Malaysia’s flag high,” Ali said in an interview with Bernama at the Malaysian permanent mission.

“At the Security Council, we demonstrated our readiness to assume a fair share of the international community’s collective responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security,” Ali noted, adding that Malaysia could showcase that an emerging economy or middle power such as Malaysia could effectively contribute to global multilateral efforts in dealing with pressing peace and security, development, humanitarian and human rights situation around the world.

Through its engagements with various partners and stakeholders – the permanent five members, non-permanent members, the UN secretariat and international civil society – Malaysia exemplified with its own national-level policy and decision-making systems and processes.

Amid the violence and extremism the world has been witnessing in recent times, Ali explained, Malaysia’s ‘voice of moderation’ has been appreciated despite being a Muslim country. Indeed, Malaysia’s work at the UN was driven by five priorities – moderation, mediation, peacekeeping, peacebuilding and the UN Security Council reform.

During Malaysia’s tenure, the UNSC undertook two major reviews on UN Peacekeeping Operations (PKO) and Peacebuilding Architecture (PBA), both being aimed at improving the UN and member states’ capacity and capabilities to better deliver the necessary support and assistance to countries or regions in crisis.

Malaysia, according to Ali, has pledged additional contribution to UNPK in terms of military and police personnel and capacity-building/training. But he also touched on the issue of UNSC reform in which Malaysia sought to make inroads during its SC membership.

“Frankly, the big question of the UNSC enlargement has yet to be resolved … but it is difficult getting 193 countries, including the veto-wielding permanent members of the Council, to agree,” he maintained.

Malaysia, he added, played an effective role in rallying and coordinating with other non-permanent UNSC members to push for greater transparency and inclusivity of the Security General’s selection process.

“What was once an opaque process shrouded in secrecy has now become much more open and transparent,” he said.

Other priorities included a bid to push for the Palestine-Israeli conflict resolution; finding a non-military resolution of the conflicts in Syria, Yemen and in countries of Africa; multilateral political action to combat terrorism and possible proliferation of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction materials and technologies; and seeking accountability through the UNSC for the downing of MH-117 aircraft.

Ali addressed the General Assembly Oct 27 on the issue of the International Court of Justice, pointing out that after the failure of a dialogue or a negotiated settlement, the ICJ was the next avenue for member states to peacefully resolve their differences.

He described the question of Palestine as a principal issue on the UN agenda, reminding that the ICJ advisory opinion on the legal consequences of the construction of the wall in the occupied Palestinian territory, had found Israel’s continued occupation of the occupied Palestinian territory and “its construction of the Apartheid Wall illegal under international law”.

“We deeply regret the continued refusal of Israel to accept the Court’s conclusion. We urge Israel to implement its obligations under international law and to make reparation for all damage caused by the construction of the wall in the occupied Palestinian territory, including in and around East Jerusalem,” he said.

The chief secretary also called on Oct 27 on the President of the General Assembly, Peter Thomson, to discuss the SDG issue.

“It is indeed a coincidence that I met him (Thomson) after visiting Sweden where we had detailed discussions on the SDG issue.

The chief secretary also addressed the Malaysian staff working in various Malaysian Government agencies, including the permanent mission, in New York. He updated them on the recently unveiled budget and the economic situation in Malaysia.

“Our Prime Minister recently unveiled the 2017 budget, allocating a total of RM260.8 billion for 2016. Our economy, despite global challenges, will achieve growth of between 4-4.5per cent in 2016, and up to 5 per cent in 2017,” he said.

But he emphasised that the government would pursue fiscal prudence, targeting deficit reduction from 3.1 per cent in 2016 to 3 per cent in 2017.

Emphasising that the government was pursuing inclusivity, he said that inflation rate would be managed between 2-3 per cent, while unemployment would remain low at 3.4 per cent and the incidence of poverty almost eradicated at 0.6 per cent. — Bernama