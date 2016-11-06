Club eyes 3,000 runners for charity run

KUCHING: Rotary Club of Kuching Central (RCKC) wants you to help them raise funds for various projects by running in their Rotary Charity Run 2017, scheduled for Feb 26 next year.

RCKC has been active in assisting the less fortunate in society and carrying out targeted youth development programmes over the past 30 years in line with their objective of ‘Doing Good in the World’.

“We aim to register a total of 3,000 runners and raise RM60,000,” RCKC president Clarence Yong told reporters here yesterday at the launching of the run.

The money will go towards funding projects like the cataract remedy operation for 230 Sarawakian rural beneficiaries in partnership with the Health Ministry’s Ophthalmology Department.

Other main projects include ‘Start of School’ kits for 200 selected students in several schools in Kuching and Sarikei, and basic solar lighting system to 150 households in rural longhouses in Kanowit and Bintulu. They also want to renovate the students’ toilets in SMK Bandar Kuching No 1.

Other plans include providing vocational sewing skills training to underemployed women in Belawin, Batang Lupar and to set up a business ecosystem to sustain their economic livelihood.

They also want to organise a three-day two-night youth camp for 100 Interactors from their five Interact Clubs, and an IQuiz for 300 students to give them an opportunity to win scholarship prizes to Sunway College.

Among those present were the guest of honour Rotary International District 3310 governor Michael Yee, organising chairman Leonard Sia, assistant governor Leslie Phuan, and Kenbest Sdn Bhd managing director Stephen Long.

Registration is now open for the 2km, 5km and 8km categories, which will flag off from CityOne Megamall here. The fees are RM50 for the 2km and 5km category, and RM60 for the 8km run.

Each participant will receive a uniquely designed dry-fit ‘Ultron’ t-shirt (choice of pink or mint green) upon signing up and a beautifully-designed finisher medal upon completion of the run.

Prize money will be awarded to the top 10 finishers for the 8km men and women categories.

Those interested to contribute but will not be able to participate on the day itself can still sign up for the virtual run, where they can participate at their own time and venue before the day of the race. Virtual runners will not be eligible for the prize money.

For more information or to sign up, visit http://kuchingcentralrotary.org/rotaryrun2017. Updates will be posted to their Facebook page at fb.com/kuchingcentral.

The venue sponsor is CityOne Megamall, while the corporate sponsor is Kenbest Sdn Bhd. Ultron is the apparel sponsor.

RCKC also welcomes companies, organisations or individuals who are willing to sponsor the event. There will be two levels of sponsorship – Corporate (minimum of RM5,000) and Individual (minimum of RM1,000). For more information, email rckcrun2017@gmail.com.