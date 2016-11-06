‘Don’t get side-tracked in your education’

LAWAS: Students have been asked not to get side-tracked when pursuing their higher education qualifications.

Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said students must have a sense of urgency and purpose when it comes to their education as it is the key to a brighter future and good career.

“Students are architects of their own future, and it is imperative that you make full use of the opportunities to achieve your dreams and not be distracted and procrastinate,” he said at SMK Merapok’s first pre-university convocation yesterday.

“For me, it was education that changed my life; coming from a poor family with few education facilities back then. You must believe in yourself and this drives you to succeed, no matter what the obstacle or challenges faced.”

He pointed out that in the past, students had to go to Limbang to complete Form 5, and then to Miri for Form 6 as Lawas only had classes up to Form 3.

Awang Tengah said students today could look forward to many career choices as the state is moving towards industrialisation, with a huge demand for skilled manpower with sound technical knowledge.

Meanwhile, principal Yakup Jai said the school’s pioneer batch of Form 6 students have begun a new era in education for the district.

He said the graduating students would serve as benchmarks and a source of inspiration for junior students in the school to excel in their studies.

Siti Zeharah Abdul Rahman won several awards including the Most Promising Graduate.