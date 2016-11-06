‘Efforts to narrow urban-rural digital gap ongoing process’

PAKAN: The Ministry of Communication and Multimedia will continue to implement various programmes to close the digital gap between urban and rural areas including in Sarawak.

Its deputy minister Datuk Jailani Johari said the ministry was allocated RM 1 billion under Budget 2107 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak recently for such purposes.

“The allocation will be used for instance to improve telecommunication infrastructure and upgrade broadband speed from 4 to 20 megabytes per second. I have asked the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to list in details the implementation of the programmes involved,” he told reporters when met during his stopover at SK Ulu Entaih here yesterday.

Jailani who was accompanied by Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang was on a working visit to inspect sites of telecommunication towers in Julau parliamentary constituency.

He said comprehensive survey must be done before any telecommunication tower is erected.

This is because the construction of such tower is very costly – between RM1 million and RM2 million each, he said.

He said from his finding on the ground, many areas in Sarawak were still lacking telecomunication coverage such as in Ulu Entaih, Pakan.

Meanwhile, Salang who is also former Deputy Communication and Multimedia Minister said he was happy with the visit by Jailani.

“There are many telecommunication towers built in Julau parliamentary area but the coverage is still insufficient.

“Telecommunication service in Julau still needs to be improved despite its location near to big towns like Sibu and Sarikei,” he said.

He added that lack of electricity supply should no longer be an excuse not to provide cellular coverage in rural areas there.