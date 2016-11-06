ESSCom urged to do more to safeguard Sabah waters

KOTA KINABALU: Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) must find out why and how kidnapping incidents are still happening in Sabah waters.

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin said ESSCom should conduct more comprehensive investigations on why this is still happening when it was guaranteed that Sabah’s waters are safe.

He said this when asked to comment on the latest abductions of two separate fishing trawler captains off Kuala Kinabatangan on Saturday.

“I urge ESSCom to do something to prevent further kidnappings as the incidents are getting too frequent – up to four times a month – and it involves ransom and extortion,” Bung Mokhtar said when met at Felcra’s state level 50th anniversary celebration here today.

He added that the frequency of abductions lately was “extremely worrying”.

“I take this matter seriously, which is why I have asked in Parliament for ESSCom to also do the same. The government has allocated millions of ringgit to boost security in the area but kidnappers have struck again,” he stressed.

“How is it that the kidnappers know that there are no security forces around (when they strike)? This has resulted in the people having a negative perception about the security forces and there are talks of information on the movements of the security forces being leaked to the kidnappers,” he added.

ESSCom must get to the bottom of the matter that has become a problem to the people living along the coastal areas of Sabah, especially in the east coast, he pointed out.