Facebook posts of people killed for organs in Bau a lie, says cops

KUCHING: The people have been assured that there is no case anywhere in the state of certain people being killed and their organs harvested, as stated in a post that is going viral on Facebook.

State CID chief, SAC Datuk S. Dev Kumar said such postings were “utterly false and a complete fabrication”.

“No such incident has ever occurred in Bau or anywhere else in the state,” he said in a statement to refute the claims.

Dev Kumar said police had received two reports yesterday and today made against a Facebook posting which alleged that someone was arrested in Kampung Daun Sigai in Bau, Kuching Division, for killing two persons.

“According to the posting, villagers later came across their bodies with their organs harvested.

“It further alleged that three more suspects are still at large and are using a heavily tinted white van to scour around for more victims,” he said.

He added that photos of the alleged victims were also posted.

“Police would like to again warn netizens not to spread rumours or post false information that can cause anxiety in the community.

“We will not hesitate to take action against those responsible. They will be arrested and charged in court.”

Dev Kumar said police were investigating the recent postings under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In this regard, he advised Facebook account holders who identified themselves as Marcello Michell and Ivy Michelle to turn themselves at the Bau district police headquarters to assist in the investigation. – Bernama