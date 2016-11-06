Fire razes quarters at GOF Lanang Camp

SIBU: Thirty-seven people from seven police families were left homeless after fire swept through a wooden block of quarters at the 10th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) Lanang Camp.

Residents saw thick smoke rising from the fourth of the 10 units on the row around 6.15am.

They alerted others, who escaped with no time to salvage much valuable items.

SIBU police chief ACP Saiful Bahri confirmed the incident, saying that the fire victims – among them children – were being sheltered at the Police Wives’ Association in the camp.

“Nine of the 10 units were razed – leaving only one unit standing. We shall work on the aid for them. We shall give school uniforms to the children and will ask the Welfare Department to supply them with text books.”

Later in the afternoon, personnel from the Welfare Department and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak came to help.

According to the victims, when the fire broke out at the fourth unit, it spread in both directions.

Losses were heavy as fire spread too quickly for the residents to salvage much of their belongings.

Four cars and a motorcycle parked near the row of wooden quarters were scorched.

Saiful confirmed that the 10 units were occupied, with two large families occupying four units.

The wooden quarters at Lanang Camp were built in 1976.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Sibu Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was received at 6.19am.

Twenty-two firefighters from the Central Road and Ulu Sungai Merah stations were rushed to the scene on board three fire engines.

Upon arrival, the fire was already at its height.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of fire. Total losses have yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, members of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and United People’s Party (UPP) visited the site of the fire in the late morning – among them UPP Dudong members led by Sibu Municipal Council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King.

Members of SUPP Pelawan were led by chairman Clement Ting and his secretary Michael Tiang. Tiang is also a political secretary to the chief minister.

Tiong handed over a RM10,000 donation from the government to Sibu GOF deputy chief DSP Lim Kwai Seng, which Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak would manage on behalf of the fire victims.