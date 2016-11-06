Fire victims to be provided with temporary shelter, assistance

SIBU: State General Operations Force (GOF) Commander SAC Khaw Kok Chin has assured families of personnel, whose living quarters were destroyed by fire yesterday, that they would receive assistance from all angles.

“I am checking with my officers pertaining to the houses affected and we will try to arrange a place for them (fire victims).

“We will also identify the number of houses without electricity supply and arrange a place for them – or at least, provide a generator set for their power supply.

“We will not neglect their welfare needs. We will be meeting with the officers to see about assisting them from all angles,” Khaw said when asked on measures to be taken on the barrack adjacent to the one gutted by fire, which had no power supply.

He was speaking to reporters after having visited the site of the fire, where he was accompanied by 10th Battalion GOF (Lanang Camp) commanding officer Supt Hasnan Karim.

On possible cause of the fire, Khaw said they would wait for the report from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

On whether police would also investigate the incident, he said: “The fire report – KPD (Sibu police chief) will investigate; usually (or) the IPD will investigate.”

Asked on whether the gutted barrack would be rebuilt, Khaw said he was unable to comment on it.

Meanwhile, Khaw thanked Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King for rendering assistance to the GOF, as well as other agencies that helped in the operation.

In yesterday’s incident, 37 people – 24 adults, 11 children and two infants – from seven police families were left homeless after fire swept through a wooden block at their quarters, resulting in nine of 10 units being razed to the ground.

A statement from Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) said according to initial reports, the fire could have started from Unit No 4.

It also mentioned that there was no evacuation centre being opened.

Agencies involved in the rescue operation were the APM, Bomba, police, Sibu District Office, Sibu Welfare Department, Sibu Water Board and Sarawak Energy Bhd’s contractor.

Three parties have made contributions so far.