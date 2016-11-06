Good tourism potential in Siol international mountain bike event — Datuk Bandar

KUCHING: Kuching North Datuk Bandar Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai hopes to see the Siol International Mountain Bike Challenge be a part of events listed on the annual Malaysian tourism calendar.

He said that the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) had submitted its application to the Tourism and Culture Ministry for the recognition of the cycling event on the calendar.

“We hope that through this event, aside from unearthing local talents, it could also promote the event as sports tourism to attract visitors to the city,” he said at the flag-off of Sarawak Energy – Siol International Mountain Bike Challenge 2016 here yesterday.

Abang Wahap disclosed that the event had already been recognised by the Swiss-based world governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

He also noted that the annual tournament would be held close to the end of the year and for years, it had been receiving good response from both local and international participants.

This year, it hosts 173 cyclists – 50 of whom are international mountain bikers.

Apart from that, the participating Malaysian cyclists can also collect points which will boost their chances of qualifying for future Olympics.

Meanwhile, when asked on the proposed Bersih 5 rally at the amphitheatre along Jalan Budaya here this Nov 19, Abang Wahap said the application by the organiser for the venue had been rejected.

“At this time, we don’t want any risk of disturbance at public areas within DBKU’s jurisdiction.

“We are now focusing on running an international event, which will bring glory to our

state; as such, we feel that we don’t want to be involved in any disturbance.”

The flag-off yesterday was witnessed by Sarawak Energy Bhd head of corporate social responsibility Jiwari Abdullah.