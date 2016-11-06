Govt places high priority on welfare of army veterans, assures Adenan

KUCHING: The state government has given their assurance to army veterans in Sarawak that it would be looking after their welfare and socio-economic wellbeing.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said the state government had for all these years been taking into account the needs and interests of army veterans to ensure they would never get sidelined when it came to the opportunities and benefits brought forth by development.

“The state government has launched various development projects for everyone in the state – regardless of race or religion; the army veterans are also no exception,” said Adenan at the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) annual general meeting (AGM) dinner on Friday.

His text of speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister Dato Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Adenan said the state government did acknowledge that there were some army veterans who found it difficult to improve their standard of living once they retired from the service.

On this, he assured them that the state government would seek other approaches to address their plight.

“Today, we are enjoying the peace, harmony and political stability due to the sacrifices made by our army veterans,” he added.

Currently, the PVATM – founded on May 22, 1922 – has more than 153,000 members from 14 main branches and 246 district branches nationwide, making it a strong, highly-respected and relevant organisation.

On another note, Adenan said the first-time historic hosting of the PVATM AGM here had been a great honour for Sarawak.

“This AGM will act as a platform for each member to foster closer relationship with one another, as well as look into ways they can improve the welfare of members and non-members.”

Meanwhile, Uggah also responded to the wish of PVATM president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor who in his welcoming speech, hoped that the state government would consider observing Warrior’s Day – on July 31 every year – for a week.

“I will extend this wish to the chief minister,” said Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Development Minister.

Anwar called for both the federal and state governments to observe Warrior’s Day for at least a week, similar to Britain.

“During Warrior’s Day, Britons would wear poppy flowers as a mark of remembrance for the sacrifices made by their army veterans. In Malaysia, we should be wearing the ‘Bunga Raya’ (hibiscus – Malaysia’s national flower),” he suggested.

Such acts, according to Anwar, would also further promote and instil in Malaysians the spirit of patriotism.

On another note, he disclosed that 70 per cent of the total 385,100 army veterans in Malaysia were aged 60 and above – putting them in the aged citizens category.

“This is why the welfare of our veterans needs to be taken care off. PVATM are doing all they could through ‘Tabung Pahlawan’ (Warrior’s Fund) – providing assistance to those in need.”

The two-day PVATM AGM here adjourned yesterday.

Today, PVATM members are being treated to a sightseeing tour to Kampung Serikin before departing for their respective hometowns later in the evening.