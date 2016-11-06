Govt strives to deliver promises to ‘rakyat’ — Nogeh

KUCHING: The government of the day has never failed to fulfil its promises to the ‘rakyat’ (people) amidst criticisms.

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Anthony Nogeh Gumbek acknowledged that while there had been some delays here and there, people would eventually receive what had been promised.

“Despite global economic instability, our government is still able to pay what is due to the ‘rakyat’.

“The government has promised to pay relief aid to all families hit by floods early this year – today, it is fulfilling its promises,” he said at the handover of relief aid to flood victims from Mas Gading parliamentary constituency yesterday.

A total of 952 families from 50 villages in Mas Gading are eligible for the relief aid – 871 families received theirs yesterday, following the presentation of the aid to 81 affected families by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg during a function in Buso last week.

Each recipient receives RM500 cash.

Nogeh, who is Mas Gading MP, also wanted the ‘rakyat’ to understand the implementation process of government projects around them.

He said the people should understand that no government in the world could implement and complete any project immediately upon approval.

Nogeh commended members of the Civil Defence Force for their commitment and tireless efforts in getting funds from the government to pay for aid to flood victims in Sarawak.