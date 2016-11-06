Impact of rising cooking oil prices

COOKING oil prices have been on an upward trend, starting from November.

Apart from oil sold in plastic packets, the price of other packaged oil will fluctuate, according to the market.

The government will phase out the subsidy for cooking oil in two stages.

The first has started from November while the second will be from 1 Jan next year.

This means the subsidy for cooking oil will be further reduced next year with prices most likely becoming free floating – similar to petrol prices.

According to reports, common brands such as the emperor, the knife and the eagle (for 5kg bottles) are expected to increase by 50 per cent in price.

Their cost will jump by about RM9, raising the original RM10+ to more than RM20.

My (the columnist’s) family usually prefers the 5kg bottle.

Trying to save as much as possible, we went to the supermarket at the end of October, planning to buy two bottles even though our bottle at home was still almost full.

But we were disappointed because only high-priced oil was in stock.

So things did not work out as we would have liked.

Generally, our family uses one bottle a month.

So even if I bought two bottles, I would just have saved around RM20.

However, after the first phase of the abolition of subsidy, this should have little effect on my family and other average families.

I believe the problem will start after the second phase from January next year.

From the perspective of the general public, most may spend only an additional RM8 to RM10 although to some, this is a big drain on their pocket.

Judging from the way the subsidy is reduced, it appears the government intends to gradually cut all types of subsidy and this is where problems can arise.

If we spend an additional RM10 for 10 to 20 products, we may have to cough up hundreds of ringgit more to cover the total costs.

Moreover, the modal for a business will increase, triggering a chain hike in menu prices – from food stalls to high-end restaurants.

Under the domino effect, we might not be spending just a few hundred ringgit more than usual.

In the prevailing situation, I believe those who can afford to spend a few thousand ringgit for a handbag might not be all that badly affected.

Also, the low-income group might not be as seriously impacted as imagined since they tend to have a lower consumption rate, not to mention, the government gradually increasing financial assistance for them.

This apparently will be partly offset by the abolition of subsidies.

The biggest pinch, it is believed, will be felt by the middle-income group as government assistance for them is almost zero. On top of that, they still have to pay tax.

Needless to say, this will greatly affect their spending power unless the government can reduce subsidies without unduly overstretching whatever disposal resources they have left.

From the government’s viewpoint, GST is to ensure a constant revenue for the government so that it will not have to only depend on income from oil.

Moreover, as the argument is often made, it is because of the decrease in revenue, touched off by the sudden tumble in crude oil prices, that GST is seen to be providing a buffer for the economy against the vagaries of a sluggish oil market.

Now, with the gradual phasing out of subsidies, the fallout could hit the average wage earner hard.

Ostensibly, there will be a period for serious belt-tighenting before things get better.

Admittedly, GST and subsidy reduction will help augment the national coffers at this time of economic slowdown but equitable distribution of benefits is only possible if the money to be spent gets channelled to the rightful and deserving quarters.

In view of Malaysia’s past financial debacles, the government still has much lost ground to recoup to regain the trust and support of the people.

(Translated from Oriental Daily).