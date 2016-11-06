‘Indonesia Experience Week’ at CityOne Megamall

KUCHING: The people of Kuching can experience Indonesia again as the ‘Indonesia Experience Week’ has kicked off at CityOne Megamall yesterday.

The expo, which runs from Nov 3 to 6, focuses on quality products produced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in North Sumatra Province.

Among the 28 entrepreneurs and over 100 products are Batak handicraft, Ulos fabrics, paintings, wooden frames, high premium Luwak coffee, gifts and souvenirs.

There will also be a culinary demonstration by a Medan chef who will demonstrate the cooking of special dishes and cakes originating from North Sumatra Province.

The Indonesian government is focusing on developing North Sumatra Province as one of the 10 emerging tourist destinations in the country, so visitors to this expo can get information about their landmarks there such as Toba Lake and Samosir Island.

Indonesia’s Consul General to Sarawak Jahar Gultom said the SMEs of Indonesia had proven their resilience in the 1998 economic crisis, which they sailed through unaffected while larger industries took a hit.

“This is so because they produce items that are used in the local community. They don’t rely on foreign markets. They use local resources when it comes to raw material, workforce and marketing. And lastly, most SMEs in Indonesia don’t take bank loan,” he said.

Jahar added that Indonesia’s exports to Sarawak in 2014 showed a significant increase from RM671,628 to RM931,598. In 2015, the figure climbed to RM1.5 million.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Sarawak Tourism Ministry showed that Indonesian tourists made up 464,661 out of the 4.1 million foreign tourists who came to Sarawak in 2014, and 505,002 out of 2.4 million tourists in 2015.

Jahar added that Indonesia welcomed 31,021 Sarawakian visitors in 2014 and 35,110 in 2015.

Rita Maharani the wife of Medan mayor, Medan Tourism Department head Hasan Basri, Brunei Consul-General Pengiran Krtini Tahir and Kenbest Sdn Bhd managing director Stephen Long were also present at the function.