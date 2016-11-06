Jokowi blames ‘political actors’ for stirring protest

One dead, 12 injured after crowd of 150,000 turns restive briefly

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo lashed out at politicians for stoking a huge protest that briefly turned violent on Friday night as a hardcore group pressed for the resignation of Jakarta’s governor, a Christian they say insulted the Quran.

The first ethnic Chinese politician to lead this sprawling city of 10 million, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is standing for re-election in February, competing with two Muslims for the job.

The governorship of the capital is a powerful position and it was a stepping stone for Joko Widodo to the presidency of the country two years ago. At a news conference held in the early hours of yesterday, Widodo called for calm and took a swipe at politicians – whom he didn’t name – for whipping up die-hard demonstrators after most had already gone home.

“We deplore the incident after the Isha prayers, when it should have already disbanded but became violent. And, we see this was steered by political actors who were exploiting the situation,” Widodo said.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to subdue a restive crowd that police said swelled to about 150,000 after Friday prayers as they congregated around the presidential palace.

Some protesters threw rocks at the police, two vehicles were torched and a fire broke out near the city’s National Monument, but by the evening the demonstration was fizzling out.

However, in a northern neighbourhood of the city there was a late-night clash between police and a few dozen protesters, and social media reports showed a convenience store being looted.

And hundreds camped out until around 4am beside the parliament building to demand Purnama be charged for blasphemy.

A police spokesman said one person died and 12 were hurt. Local media said about 23 people were arrested, most of them in the north, where overnight police guarded shopping and residential areas that are home to predominantly non-Muslims.

About a dozen Muslim groups have accused Purnama of insulting Islam after he jokingly said his opponents had used a verse from the Quran to deceive voters. The verse implies that Muslims should not choose non-Muslims as leaders. Police are investigating the case against Purnama, who has apologised for his remarks, insisting he was not criticising the Quranic verse but those who used it to attack him.

Purnama has a reputation as a no-nonsense reformer with little patience for the corruption widely blamed for the chaos and dilapidated infrastructure of an overcrowded city.

He remains popular despite efforts to vilify him and is seen as the frontrunner in the election, though many voters are angry with him for evicting large numbers from slums to modernise Jakarta.

Widodo, a Muslim, has vowed not to interfere in any legal proceedings against Purnama, according to media reports. But he said at his news conference yesterday that any legal process involving Purnama would be executed “swiftly, firmly and transparently”.

Critics say Widodo’s government failed to quell tensions in the run-up to Friday’s protest. — Reuters