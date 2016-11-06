Latest News Nation 

Lawyer who allegedly molested two students nabbed

Court and Crime
KUALA LUMPUR: A lawyer, suspected of having molested two female students in front of a condominium in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang last Tuesday, has been detained by the police.

This follows the surrender of the 33-year-old suspect at the Kajang police headquarters yesterday.

In a statement here today, Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the suspect was remanded for two days to facilitate investigations.

About 3.30pm last Tuesday, the alleged victims were followed by the suspect on their way home to a rented house.

Subsequently, the man was said to have fondled one of the victim’s buttocks and groped her friend’s breast. – Bernama

