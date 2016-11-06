Learn from history, avoid past mistakes — Nazrin

KUALA KANGSAR: Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah yesterday stated that all parties should learn from history to avoid repeating any mistakes of the past.

The Sultan said history was no forecast but a recording of events that factually happened, a record that was accurate, consistent and unchanging as a source of reference, lessons and guidance.

“Those who forget history will be condemned with repeating the same mistakes and the attitude of not learning from history is the biggest lesson in history.”

Sultan Nazrin said this at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the ruler’s 60th birthday celebration, at Istana Iskandariah in Bukit Chandan, here, yesterday.

Also gracing the occasion were Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim; the royal couple’s son, Raja Azlan Muzaffar Shah who is also the Raja Kechil Besar, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; Raja Puan Besar Perak Raja Nor Mahani Raja Shahar Shah; Raja Di-Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim.

Among others present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and state executive councillors.

Nazrin who was proclaimed at the Sultan of Perak in 2014, said the wisdom of a sultan or ruler in making a decree and in dispensing justice was influenced by factual information that reached the sultan or ruler.

He said his carrying out the trust as the Perak Sultan was not only being watched by the people, but was also a big test from Allah, and would be judged in the hereafter.

Known as a ruler with the common touch, Sultan Nazrin also expressed his appreciation for the support he received from all parties including the Perak royalty, police and the armed forces in carrying out his responsibilities.

At the investiture ceremony yesterday, Nazrin presented state awards and medals to 33 of the 333 recipients.

The rest will receive theirs at another ceremony to be held on Nov 12. — Bernama