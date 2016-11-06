Lockup for duo after crashing into cops

KUCHING: Two drug addicts were arrested after crashing into a police patrol car during a failed bid to escape a routine check late Friday night.

The suspects, a 30-year-old from Jalan Resak and 33-year-old from Tabuan Foochow, were initially spotted by patrolmen behaving in a suspicious manner while riding a motorcycle at Taman Hui Sing around 11pm.

Police immediately signalled them to stop for an inspection, but ended up pursuing the duo as they sped off towards Mile 3.

Other patrol vehicles soon joined in the chase, which came to abrupt end along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce when the suspects’ motorcycle went out of control and struck a patrol car before crashing on the road.

Both men were quickly apprehended and subjected to a body search, which uncovered a small quantity of drugs in their possession, and were also found to be drug-positive during subsequent urine tests.

Confirming the arrests, district police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the suspects were taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for a checkup prior to being placed in the lockup pending further investigation.