Market at four-month low, may decline further

The FBM KLCI is still unable to break away from its sideways range between 1,610 and 1,640 points. The index has been in this range for the past two weeks.

However, the index is close to breaking above the resistance level. Market was supported by local institutions and rebound in oil and gas stocks helped lift the index higher.

The FBM KLCI rose 0.5 of a percent in a week to 1,637.19 points.

The average daily trading volume in the past week one has been almost the same in the previous two weeks at 1.8 billion shares.

The average trading value declined from RM1.9 billion to RM1.8 billion.

Net buy from local institutions last week was RM679 million and local retail was RM30 million. Foreign institutions net sell was at RM709 million.

The Malaysian ringgit slightly strengthened from RM4.07 to a US dollar to RM4.06 in a week.

In the FBM KLCI, gainers out-paced decliners two to one. The top gainers for the week were PPB Group Bhd (7.5 per cent in a week to RM16.74), Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (7.1 per cent to RM6.64) and Petronas Dagangan Bhd (4.4 per cent to RM23.70).

The top decliners were UMW Holdings Bhd (14.1 per cent to RM5.18), Axiata Group Bhd (3.4 per cent to RM5.34) and Malayan Banking Bhd (2.6 per cent to RM8.27).

Markets in Asia were mixed but generally more bullish than the previous week. China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite was directionless in a tight trading range in the past one week and closed marginally lower at 2,821.54 points last Friday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rebounded and increased 3.6 per cent in a week to 20,576.77 points and Singapore’s Straits Times rose 1.4 per cent to 2,802.51 points. The Nikkei 225 index increased only 0.6 per cent in a week to 16,834.84 points.

The US and European markets were mixed up to last Thursday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 2.2 per cent in a week to 17,828.29 points last Thursday.

Germany’s DAX Index jumped 4.9 per cent in a week to 10,272.71 points and London’s FTSE100 rose 1.8 per cent to 6,265.65 points.

UD dollar slightly weakened against major currencies. After three weeks of increased, the US dollar index futures fell from 95.3 points last week to 95.2 points last Thursday.

Crude oil rose to its highest in 10 months last week. US Crude oil (WTI) increased 1.2 per cent in a week to US$49.40 per barrel Thursday.

However, COMEX Gold lost its shine and fell 2.9 per cent in a week to US$1,219.8 an ounce. Crude palm oil in Bursa Malaysia rebounded on rose 1.2 per cent in a week to RM2,558 per metric tonne on demand optimism.

The FBM KLCI technical readings on the chart remained the same as the market was directionless.

The trend remained bearish below both the short and long term 30 and 200 day moving averages.

The index is also below the Ichimoku Cloud indicator and the widening cloud indicates that there is still strong resistance, at least for another week when the Cloud gets thinner.

Momentum indicators are still bearish on the FBM KLCI but they also indicate that the bearish trend has weakened.

This indicates that the market confidence is strengthening. The RSI indicator continued to climb towards its mid-level.

The MACD indicator has crossed above its moving average and the FBM KLCI is about to climb above the middle band of the Bollinger Bands indicator.

All these indicators show that the FBM KLCI is set to turn the bearish short term trend into a bullish trend.

However, the index has to break above the immediate resistance level at 1,640 points to turn bullish.

The thinning Ichimoku Cloud indicator indicates resistance is weakening and hence there is a high possibility for the index to break above the resistance level.

A breakout above this level could bring the FBM KLCI to test the short and long term 30 and 200 day moving averages at 1,660 points.

However, if the index fails to break above the resistance level, then expect the market to continue to drift sideways in uncertainty.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical analysis. The commentary should not be construed as an investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.