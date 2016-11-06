Ministry, Customs men foil attempts to smuggle cooking, sugar into Indonesia

TEBEDU: A joint operation by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) and Royal Malaysian Customs Department here yesterday managed to foil attempts to smuggle subsidised cooking oil and sugar out of Sarawak and into Indonesia.

State KPDNKK chief enforcement officer Abd Hafidz A Rahim said the operation involved 10 KPDNKK and 20 Customs personnel and was conducted on the exit section of the border checkpoint here.

He said his enforcement personnel seized cooking oil and sugar from vehicles believed to have been used to smuggle these items out of the state.

The Customs personnel, meanwhile, issued compounds to the offenders on the spot, and since many of them were foreign nationals, they might not be able to enter Sarawak again for some time.

“We have anticipated that many Indonesians (from Kalimantan) would enter Sarawak during the weekends, take the opportunity to buy subsidised cooking oil and sugar here, and brought them back to their country. This is not allowed,” he said yesterday.

Abd Hafidz, however, could not reveal the number of cases and value of items seized since he insisted that these figures would be released by the Customs Department soon.

It is reported that Malaysian-made cooking oil have been found at shops in Balai Karangan – a small town about 20km from the Tebedu-Entikong border.

According to the report, these items are sold at prices higher than those in Malaysia. Unlike Malaysia, which still subsidises prices of 1kg cooking oil, cooking oil is not a subsidised item in Indonesia.