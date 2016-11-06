More students interested in Chinese education, notes Temenggong Lau

SIBU: SM Wong Nai Siong Board of Management chairmanTemenggong Datuk Vincent Lau believes that there are more and more students in the country who embrace Chinese education over the past five years.

He said statistics released by the United Chinese School Committee Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) in June this year revealed that currently, there are 84,604 students studying at Chinese independent schools nationwide.

Last year, the figure was around 83,000.

“This is historic – the first time since 2003 that the Chinese independent schools (in Malaysia) house so many students in one single year,” he said at the opening of the ‘SM Wong Nai Siong Open Day’ here yesterday, which hosted various activities such as a calligraphy-writing contest,a quiz, and colouring and singing competitions.

On the figure announced by Dong Zong, Vincent said this could only affirm one thing – that Chinese education remained accepted by the people.

He said while there were various reasons as to why Chinese schools continued to receive overwhelming support from the people, he narrowed it down to four simple reasons.

“We use the Chinese language as the main medium of integration in teaching; we focus on the importance of the three languages; our UEC (United Examination Certificate) is universally recognised; and our education system strongly emphasises shaping students’ characters, morals, intelligence, physical health and the beauty of it.”

Vincent cited the November 2015 reports released by Dong Zong, which stated that about 800 universities around the world recognised the UEC.

He also acknowledged the tremendous support shown byChief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem to Chinese independent schools through substantial funding.

“The state government will also recognise UEC holders, who can apply for jobs in the government sector. All these are positive factors behind the rising popularity of Chinese education.”

On SM Wong Nai Siong, Vincent said the school – founded on Jan 13, 1967 – would celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

“An elaborate list of programmes has been drawn to mark the celebration next year and hopefully, we could get the people to join us in the celebration – one way or another.”

Vincent admitted that the school had weathered trials and tribulations over the years.

“It’s not easy for us to have come to this stage. Over the years, we have encountered difficulties and it took all of us – the board of management, school authorities and the students – years of hardwork, persistence and perseverance to finally attain success.”

According toVincent, the school is now touted as among the top Chinese independent schools – if not the best –in Sarawak.

He attributed all of this to the hardwork of everyone involved.

“The road ahead is long and winding; we have to continue to work hard in order to sustain past achievements.”

The open day was attended by Sibu Foochow Association presidentKapitan Lau Kiew Seng, Melilea (M) Sdn Bhd Sibu branch manager Ting Ping Toh, United Chinese Association secretary Hiing Mee Hiong and SM Wong Nai Siong principal Lu Yew Hiing.