Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured

KOTA KINABALU: A motorcyclist was killed and his lady pillion rider injured when the motorcycle they were riding on rammed into a tree on the road divider along Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens in front of the Sabah Ports Authority building yesterday.

Saddam bin Husin, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene while the 34-year-old pillion rider sustained moderate injuries in the 12.45pm mishap.

It was learnt that the couple was heading towards Sepanggar from the city centre when the motorcycle went out of control, skidded and rammed into a tree on the road divider.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra confirmed the incident and said that the body of the deceased rider had been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem, while the injured pillion rider is currently being warded at the same hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Chandra urged eyewitnesses to come forward to assist the police in their investigation of the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.