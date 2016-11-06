‘No one left out of mainstream development’

MIRI: The government recognises the roles played by community associations in contributing towards the state’s development and progress through their social and cultural programmes.

Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan said every community had a role in the country’s development agenda.

“No single community, even how small in numbers, will be left out of the development mainstream,” he assured in a speech at the 25th anniversary dinner of the Sikh Association Miri (SAM) held at the Eastwood Golf & Country Club here on Friday.

Assistant Minister for Solidarity and Bekenu assemblywoman Rosey Yunus read out his text-of-speech.

At the function, Rosey announced government grants totalling RM30,000 for the association, which was received with loud applause by the members present at the dinner.

“Awang Tengah approved RM20,000 while the other RM5,000 each came from Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang and from me,” she said.

SAM’s president Narmal Singh thanked the state government for its recognition of the Sikh community and for the financial assistance it received for running the association.

He pledged that the local Sikh community would continue to support the government and would co-operate with the other communities towards ensuring uninterrupted development and progress of the state.

“We hope with the continuous cooperation from our members and also guidance and support from other communities, we will continue to play an active role in Miri and Sarawak in general,” Narmal said.

Miri city mayor Adam Yii and other local dignitaries were among the guests at the celebration.