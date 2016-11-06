Only 10 per cent of police force are women

TAWAU: The number of women in the police force is insufficient and estimated at about 10 percent only.

District police chief ACP Fadil Bin Marsus said policewomen play important roles in the police force despite their small numbers. The manpower of policewomen is still inadequate in streamlining the police force and overcoming challenges such as various trends of modern cross-border crime in today’s transformation era.

Fadil said the police are still demanding for policewomen to prove their ability and commitment on par with policemen. Like policemen, policewomen also contributed in crime prevention activities such as omnipresence and integrated operations. In fact, policewomen are also indispensable in dealing with crime, human trafficking and smuggling cases.

It means policewomen are needed in order to balance the ratio of the population which is predominantly women in Tawau.

“The approach taken by policewomen in dealing with various crime cases is more effective as the methods they use psychologically tends to placate those involved.

“Recently, a special roadblock had been carried out by policewomen at three different locations here, which were at Batu 5 Jalan Apas heading to Tawau airport, Batu 5 Jalan Apas heading to the township as well as at the junction of Jambatan Putih here.

According to him, policewomen not only equipped the police organization, but are also indispensable in joint decision-making and policy towards the betterment of Tawau Welfare.