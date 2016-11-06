Orang Ulu community praised for achievements in unity

MIRI: The Orang Ulu community has been praised for its success in various areas including education.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud attributed the community’s success to the efforts and struggles of past leaders such as the late Dato’ Sri Temenggong Oyong Lawai Jau.

“The Orang Ulu shine not only in Miri but is spread out and the number of graduates among you could be more than other Bumiputera,” Taib said at the Orang Ulu National Association’s (Ouna) 50th anniversary dinner on Friday.

“I commend the unity among Orang Ulu. Ouna brought together and united the Orang Ulu no matter which tribe or sub-ethnic group you belong to such as Lun Bawang, Kelabit, Kayan and Kenyah.”

He called on the Orang Ulu community to continue to remain united.

“The unity among Orang Ulu through Ouna has enabled you to continue in your struggle and pave your future together. Keep and enhance the unity among the community and other communities and you will not be left behind in the development and progress of the state and country,” he added.

Taib also announced a donation of RM250,000 for the association.

Among those present at the dinner were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Seri Raghad Kurdi Taib, Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan – who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, and Assistant Minister for Resource Planning Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.