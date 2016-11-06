Ouna lauded for elevating community

MIRI: Orang Ulu National Association (Ouna) is commended for its efforts to bring the community into the mainstream development and for their progress.

Giving this accolade was Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, whose text of speech was read by Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan at Ouna’s 50th anniversary celebration here on Friday.

Adenan commended the community for having moved forward to live a better life compared to 50 years ago.

He also assured the community that the government would continue with its efforts to ensure that the Orang Ulu would continue to move and progress together with other communities in the country.

“The government is also aware that many Orang Ulu people have migrated to urban areas looking for better life while the majority are still living in the interior of Belaga, Kapit and Baram,”

He said the government also acknowledged the difficulty in bringing the much needed infrastructure and facilities to the rural areas where the majority of them live.

“However, the Bakun and Murum dams have made it possible for infrastructure such as roads, electricity supply, schools and clinics to be built in Belaga, Bakun, Asap and Murum.

“Within these two years, the government has spent RM1 billion to provide the infrastructure and facilities in rural areas including the Long Lama Bridge,” Adenan added.