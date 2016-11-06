Latest News Sports 

Pacquiao beats Vargas to reclaim WBO welterweight title

Manny Pacquiao (R) throws a right to the head of Jessie Vargas during their WBO welterweight championship fight, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov 5, 2016. AFP Photo

Manny Pacquiao (right) throws a right to the head of Jessie Vargas during their WBO welterweight championship fight, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov 5, 2016. AFP Photo

LAS VEGAS: Filipino star Manny Pacquiao reclaimed the World Boxing Organization welterweight title for the third time with a unanimous decision victory over former champion Jesse Vargas in his comeback fight.

The 37-year-old Pacquiao, who announced his retirement seven months ago, knocked Vargas down in the second round en route to a decisive victory at the Thomas & Mack Center arena on Saturday.

All three judges scored the bout in Pacquiao’s favor, two scoring it 118-109 and the third having Pacquiao winning 114-113. – AFP

