Pacquiao beats Vargas to reclaim WBO welterweight title

LAS VEGAS: Filipino star Manny Pacquiao reclaimed the World Boxing Organization welterweight title for the third time with a unanimous decision victory over former champion Jesse Vargas in his comeback fight.

The 37-year-old Pacquiao, who announced his retirement seven months ago, knocked Vargas down in the second round en route to a decisive victory at the Thomas & Mack Center arena on Saturday.

All three judges scored the bout in Pacquiao’s favor, two scoring it 118-109 and the third having Pacquiao winning 114-113. – AFP